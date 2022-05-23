checkAd

PM Group Expands Philadelphia Office

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - PM Group today announced the opening of their new,
expanded life sciences design center in Philadelphia. The new office will focus
on innovative design solutions for clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and is
located in Conshohocken.

"We are delighted to officially open our new, expanded Philadelphia office,
which was originally established in April 2021. Our business has grown
significantly in the past year as we respond to our clients' needs. The
expansion is a further significant milestone in the strategic development of our
global life science business. It also marks a significant point in our expansion
in the USA where we also recently opened a new office in Irvine, California,"
said Allan Schouten, President USA, PM Group.

PM Group is an employee owned company recognized for its culture of commitment,
inclusivity and innovation. It has a 49-year track-record delivering complex
projects for the world's leading multinationals. With over 3,500+ people, PM
Group is a recognized ENR Top 5 International Pharma Engineering design firm
with a turnover of over US$400m. Clients include Bayer, Johnson & Johnson,
Merck, Resilience, Roche Genentech, Sanofi, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"We are very excited to open our new expanded office in Philadelphia. One year
on, we are delighted with the pace of growth and quality of our expanding
multi-discipline team. It's a testament to their hard work and dedication that
we are able to provide our clients with exceptional project delivery services.
Our plan is to continue to expand and our new office will allow us to do that,"
said Brendan O'Connell, General Manager & Senior Vice President USA , PM Group.

Editor's Note on PM Group:

PM Group is an international project delivery company, with offices operating
across the USA, Europe and Asia. The Group has a 49-year track-record in the
provision of project management, process design, facility design, construction
management and CQ services for leading multinational companies. It is a world
leader in the pharmaceutical, food, med tech and mission critical sectors. In
the United States, PM Group has offices in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco
and Irvine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823220/PM_Group.jpg

Contact:

Cian Doherty,
Drury,
Cian.doherty@drury.ie / 087 772 6678

