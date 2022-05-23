PM Group Expands Philadelphia Office

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) - PM Group today announced the opening of their new,

expanded life sciences design center in Philadelphia. The new office will focus

on innovative design solutions for clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and is

located in Conshohocken.



"We are delighted to officially open our new, expanded Philadelphia office,

which was originally established in April 2021. Our business has grown

significantly in the past year as we respond to our clients' needs. The

expansion is a further significant milestone in the strategic development of our

global life science business. It also marks a significant point in our expansion

in the USA where we also recently opened a new office in Irvine, California,"

said Allan Schouten, President USA, PM Group.



