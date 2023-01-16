Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, a portfolio of five parking garages was acquired in Rotterdam, The Hague, Amsterdam and Gouda / A fund volume of 200 million euros is planned (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Quantum Immobilien Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH has

acquired a parking garage portfolio in the Netherlands for its newly launched

fund "Quantum City Parking Netherlands II". The seller is Holland Immo Group

(HIG).



The 5 properties are the parking garages "Zorgboulevard" and "Fenix" in

Rotterdam, "Malieveld" in The Hague, "Amstel Tower" in Amsterdam and "Bolwerk"

in Gouda. "The 5 parking garages in premium locations comprise a total of around

3,200 parking spaces. The long-term tenant of all properties is the Dutch market

leader Q-Park", says Quantum Managing Director Arndt Buchwald.





The new parking fund "Quantum City Parking Netherlands II" has a target volumeof 150 - 200 million euros. It is the sequel to "Quantum City ParkingNetherlands", which was already launched in 2017, and will again be managed incooperation with Orange Investment Managers. "With the new fund, Quantum is onceagain expanding its activities specifically in the Netherlands and in theparking asset class in general. Overall, it is now our third fund in the parkingsegment", Buchwald said."We are very pleased to grow our activities with Quantum in these challangingtimes with the acquisiton of this portfolio and the launch ofsequel fund of thesuccesfull Quantum City Parking Netherlands I fund. We see good opportunities togrow the fund to targeted fund volume in the coming period", says MichielGerritsen, director at Orange Investment Managers.CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB(Germany) and CMS Derks Star Busmann N.V. (Netherlands) as well as PVM EindhovenBV acted as advisors to Quantum. The debt financing was provided by Berlin Hyp.About Quantum Since its founding in 1999, the independent Quantum Immobilien AGhas stood for forward-looking project development, attractive institutionalinvestment products and holistic management of real estate investments. Thecompany's activities focus on German metropolitan regions. The projectdevelopment business realizes both its own projects and joint ventures as partof corporate investments - so far this has resulted in 80 properties with atotal area of over 1,800,000 m². The transaction volume amounts to around EUR5.0billion. In the investment business, Quantum offers customized solutions forinstitutional investors via its own capital management company, such as specialreal estate funds or alternative investment products. Assets under managementamount to approximately EUR10.6 billion.About Orange Investment ManagersOrange Investment Managers is a leading specialist investment manager with afocus on operational real estate especially car parks, hotels and servicedliving concept and invests throughout Europe. Currently, Orange IM managesinvestments in 7 countries with an investment volume over EUR550 million andintents to double their AuM in the coming two years.