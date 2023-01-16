Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, a portfolio of five parking garages was acquired in Rotterdam, The Hague, Amsterdam and Gouda / A fund volume of 200 million euros is planned (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Quantum Immobilien Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH has
acquired a parking garage portfolio in the Netherlands for its newly launched
fund "Quantum City Parking Netherlands II". The seller is Holland Immo Group
(HIG).
The 5 properties are the parking garages "Zorgboulevard" and "Fenix" in
Rotterdam, "Malieveld" in The Hague, "Amstel Tower" in Amsterdam and "Bolwerk"
in Gouda. "The 5 parking garages in premium locations comprise a total of around
3,200 parking spaces. The long-term tenant of all properties is the Dutch market
leader Q-Park", says Quantum Managing Director Arndt Buchwald.
acquired a parking garage portfolio in the Netherlands for its newly launched
fund "Quantum City Parking Netherlands II". The seller is Holland Immo Group
(HIG).
The 5 properties are the parking garages "Zorgboulevard" and "Fenix" in
Rotterdam, "Malieveld" in The Hague, "Amstel Tower" in Amsterdam and "Bolwerk"
in Gouda. "The 5 parking garages in premium locations comprise a total of around
3,200 parking spaces. The long-term tenant of all properties is the Dutch market
leader Q-Park", says Quantum Managing Director Arndt Buchwald.
The new parking fund "Quantum City Parking Netherlands II" has a target volume
of 150 - 200 million euros. It is the sequel to "Quantum City Parking
Netherlands", which was already launched in 2017, and will again be managed in
cooperation with Orange Investment Managers. "With the new fund, Quantum is once
again expanding its activities specifically in the Netherlands and in the
parking asset class in general. Overall, it is now our third fund in the parking
segment", Buchwald said.
"We are very pleased to grow our activities with Quantum in these challanging
times with the acquisiton of this portfolio and the launch ofsequel fund of the
succesfull Quantum City Parking Netherlands I fund. We see good opportunities to
grow the fund to targeted fund volume in the coming period", says Michiel
Gerritsen, director at Orange Investment Managers.
CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB
(Germany) and CMS Derks Star Busmann N.V. (Netherlands) as well as PVM Eindhoven
BV acted as advisors to Quantum. The debt financing was provided by Berlin Hyp.
About Quantum Since its founding in 1999, the independent Quantum Immobilien AG
has stood for forward-looking project development, attractive institutional
investment products and holistic management of real estate investments. The
company's activities focus on German metropolitan regions. The project
development business realizes both its own projects and joint ventures as part
of corporate investments - so far this has resulted in 80 properties with a
total area of over 1,800,000 m². The transaction volume amounts to around EUR5.0
billion. In the investment business, Quantum offers customized solutions for
institutional investors via its own capital management company, such as special
real estate funds or alternative investment products. Assets under management
amount to approximately EUR10.6 billion.
About Orange Investment Managers
Orange Investment Managers is a leading specialist investment manager with a
focus on operational real estate especially car parks, hotels and serviced
living concept and invests throughout Europe. Currently, Orange IM manages
investments in 7 countries with an investment volume over EUR550 million and
intents to double their AuM in the coming two years.
Contact:
Quantum Immobilien AG
Michael Nowak
Head of Communications & Spokesperson
Tel.: +49 40 41 43 30 - 148
Mobil: +49 172 313 44 42
mailto:mn@quantum.ag
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163061/5416805
OTS: Quantum Immobilien AG
of 150 - 200 million euros. It is the sequel to "Quantum City Parking
Netherlands", which was already launched in 2017, and will again be managed in
cooperation with Orange Investment Managers. "With the new fund, Quantum is once
again expanding its activities specifically in the Netherlands and in the
parking asset class in general. Overall, it is now our third fund in the parking
segment", Buchwald said.
"We are very pleased to grow our activities with Quantum in these challanging
times with the acquisiton of this portfolio and the launch ofsequel fund of the
succesfull Quantum City Parking Netherlands I fund. We see good opportunities to
grow the fund to targeted fund volume in the coming period", says Michiel
Gerritsen, director at Orange Investment Managers.
CMS Hasche Sigle Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten und Steuerberatern mbB
(Germany) and CMS Derks Star Busmann N.V. (Netherlands) as well as PVM Eindhoven
BV acted as advisors to Quantum. The debt financing was provided by Berlin Hyp.
About Quantum Since its founding in 1999, the independent Quantum Immobilien AG
has stood for forward-looking project development, attractive institutional
investment products and holistic management of real estate investments. The
company's activities focus on German metropolitan regions. The project
development business realizes both its own projects and joint ventures as part
of corporate investments - so far this has resulted in 80 properties with a
total area of over 1,800,000 m². The transaction volume amounts to around EUR5.0
billion. In the investment business, Quantum offers customized solutions for
institutional investors via its own capital management company, such as special
real estate funds or alternative investment products. Assets under management
amount to approximately EUR10.6 billion.
About Orange Investment Managers
Orange Investment Managers is a leading specialist investment manager with a
focus on operational real estate especially car parks, hotels and serviced
living concept and invests throughout Europe. Currently, Orange IM manages
investments in 7 countries with an investment volume over EUR550 million and
intents to double their AuM in the coming two years.
Contact:
Quantum Immobilien AG
Michael Nowak
Head of Communications & Spokesperson
Tel.: +49 40 41 43 30 - 148
Mobil: +49 172 313 44 42
mailto:mn@quantum.ag
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163061/5416805
OTS: Quantum Immobilien AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 101 | 0 |