Infosys Recognized as the Top Service Provider Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys achieves a notable rise in overall ranking

in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 81 percent as compared to

the industry average of 73 percent



Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.i

nfosys.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C820408d9d28648ed

f3ba08db2b5ca9b8%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638151449203859087

%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJ

XVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=p5T4X3p2BdWrpkvK2nTCgbZAW2cXCZ%2BXFlAcfyX%2FTp

o%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has

been recognized as one of the top service providers in the Nordics, achieving

the highest awarded score in Whitelane Research and PA Consulting's 2023 IT

Sourcing Study. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider and

an 'Exceptional Performer' in the categories of Digital Transformation,

Application Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services. Infosys also

ranked number one in overall General Satisfaction and Service Delivery.



