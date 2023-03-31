Infosys Recognized as the Top Service Provider Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys achieves a notable rise in overall ranking
in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 81 percent as compared to
the industry average of 73 percent
Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.i
nfosys.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C820408d9d28648ed
f3ba08db2b5ca9b8%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638151449203859087
%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJ
XVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=p5T4X3p2BdWrpkvK2nTCgbZAW2cXCZ%2BXFlAcfyX%2FTp
o%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been recognized as one of the top service providers in the Nordics, achieving
the highest awarded score in Whitelane Research and PA Consulting's 2023 IT
Sourcing Study. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider and
an 'Exceptional Performer' in the categories of Digital Transformation,
Application Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services. Infosys also
ranked number one in overall General Satisfaction and Service Delivery.
in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 81 percent as compared to
the industry average of 73 percent
Infosys (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.i
nfosys.com%2Fen.html&data=05%7C01%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C820408d9d28648ed
f3ba08db2b5ca9b8%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638151449203859087
%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJ
XVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=p5T4X3p2BdWrpkvK2nTCgbZAW2cXCZ%2BXFlAcfyX%2FTp
o%3D&reserved=0) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been recognized as one of the top service providers in the Nordics, achieving
the highest awarded score in Whitelane Research and PA Consulting's 2023 IT
Sourcing Study. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider and
an 'Exceptional Performer' in the categories of Digital Transformation,
Application Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services. Infosys also
ranked number one in overall General Satisfaction and Service Delivery.
For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and
transformation consultancy, surveyed nearly 400 CXOs and key decision-makers
from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 750 unique
IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,400 cloud sourcing relationships.
These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client
relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.
Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:
- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance
indicators on service delivery quality, account management quality, price
level and transformative innovation.
- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 8 percent year-on-year, making
it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics.
- Infosys is positioned as a "Strong Performer" in Security Services and scored
significantly above average on account management.
Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO of Posten Norge, said: "Infosys has been integral
in helping Posten Norge transform its IT Service Management capabilities. As
Posten's partner since 2021, Infosys picked up the IT Service Management
function from the incumbent, successfully transforming it through a brand-new
implementation of ServiceNow, redesigning IT service management to suit the
next-generation development processes and resulting in a significant improvement
transformation consultancy, surveyed nearly 400 CXOs and key decision-makers
from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 750 unique
IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,400 cloud sourcing relationships.
These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client
relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.
Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:
- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance
indicators on service delivery quality, account management quality, price
level and transformative innovation.
- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 8 percent year-on-year, making
it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics.
- Infosys is positioned as a "Strong Performer" in Security Services and scored
significantly above average on account management.
Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO of Posten Norge, said: "Infosys has been integral
in helping Posten Norge transform its IT Service Management capabilities. As
Posten's partner since 2021, Infosys picked up the IT Service Management
function from the incumbent, successfully transforming it through a brand-new
implementation of ServiceNow, redesigning IT service management to suit the
next-generation development processes and resulting in a significant improvement
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 93 | 0 |