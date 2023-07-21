Accor accelerates in Japan with agreement to operate 23 properties

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ACCOR SIGNS MILESTONE AGREEMENT WITH EBISU RESORT LLC,

WITH 23 PROPERTIES SET TO JOIN THE GROUP'S HOTEL NETWORK BY Q2 2024



Accor's presence in Japan is set to double while hotel openings gain momentum

throughout the region. With travel and tourism surging once again on a global

scale, countries such as Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and surrounding regions such

as China, are experiencing a significant influx of foreign travelers, as well as

increasing domestic demand for business and leisure travel experiences.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Accor recently announced a new strategic partnership with JHRA in Japan torenovate and rebrand the Daiwa Resorts portfolio into Grand Mercure and Mercurehotels that will offer uniquely local experiences. The agreement will doubleAccor's current portfolio in Japan, adding 23 properties and over 6,000 rooms.Conversion of the hotels will occur throughout 2024, after which the propertieswill operate under the aforementioned Accor brands." We are thrilled to be adding these great hotels to our portfolio in Japan andwill continue to build on the relationships that Daiwa Resort has successfullymaintained within each region, working closely with our partners, Japan HotelReit Advisors, Daiwa Resort's asset manager, to revitalize these properties,"said Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO and CEO Premium, Midscale & EconomyDivision, Accor . "The recovery of Asia is fueling our ambitions as we seek tooffer travelers a deeper and more diverse range of hospitality experiencesacross the region. Over the past decade, Accor has shifted from beingasset-heavy to becoming an agile, asset-light company growing our hotelportfolio by 50% and tripling our brands. Now, with a resurgence of demand toserve as the wind beneath our wings, we will guide these brands to new heights,with more density, presence, and scale than ever before.""We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supportedDaiwa Resorts until now. 23 of our hotels located in scenic spots across Japan,from Hokkaido to Okinawa, will be rebranded as Grand Mercure and Mercure hotels.By rebranding, we will be able to provide our customers with various allures andmemorable travel memories. In the future, we promise that guests will be able toenjoy a comfortable stay with activities that incorporate local cuisine, localattractions and relaxing hot springs while making the most of the uniquecharacteristics of each hotel. We would like to work together with the local