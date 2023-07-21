Accor accelerates in Japan with agreement to operate 23 properties
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - ACCOR SIGNS MILESTONE AGREEMENT WITH EBISU RESORT LLC,
WITH 23 PROPERTIES SET TO JOIN THE GROUP'S HOTEL NETWORK BY Q2 2024
Accor's presence in Japan is set to double while hotel openings gain momentum
throughout the region. With travel and tourism surging once again on a global
scale, countries such as Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and surrounding regions such
as China, are experiencing a significant influx of foreign travelers, as well as
increasing domestic demand for business and leisure travel experiences.
Accor recently announced a new strategic partnership with JHRA in Japan to
renovate and rebrand the Daiwa Resorts portfolio into Grand Mercure and Mercure
hotels that will offer uniquely local experiences. The agreement will double
Accor's current portfolio in Japan, adding 23 properties and over 6,000 rooms.
Conversion of the hotels will occur throughout 2024, after which the properties
will operate under the aforementioned Accor brands.
" We are thrilled to be adding these great hotels to our portfolio in Japan and
will continue to build on the relationships that Daiwa Resort has successfully
maintained within each region, working closely with our partners, Japan Hotel
Reit Advisors, Daiwa Resort's asset manager, to revitalize these properties,"
said Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO and CEO Premium, Midscale & Economy
Division, Accor . "The recovery of Asia is fueling our ambitions as we seek to
offer travelers a deeper and more diverse range of hospitality experiences
across the region. Over the past decade, Accor has shifted from being
asset-heavy to becoming an agile, asset-light company growing our hotel
portfolio by 50% and tripling our brands. Now, with a resurgence of demand to
serve as the wind beneath our wings, we will guide these brands to new heights,
with more density, presence, and scale than ever before."
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported
Daiwa Resorts until now. 23 of our hotels located in scenic spots across Japan,
from Hokkaido to Okinawa, will be rebranded as Grand Mercure and Mercure hotels.
By rebranding, we will be able to provide our customers with various allures and
memorable travel memories. In the future, we promise that guests will be able to
enjoy a comfortable stay with activities that incorporate local cuisine, local
attractions and relaxing hot springs while making the most of the unique
characteristics of each hotel. We would like to work together with the local
