FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam (FOTO)
Mannheim (ots) - The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants
industry, is opening a new plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. The investment of
EUR nine million in the high-tech plant will enable FUCHS Vietnam to serve the
growing demand for lubricants in this region. In addition, the range of FUCHS
products in Vietnam will be expanded and diversified to suit the strong growth
potential of the Vietnamese market. The official inauguration ceremony took
place on September 14, 2023.
The new plant covers an area of 20,000 m². The modern plant consists of offices,
laboratory, production and filling, a tank farm and a warehouse. Currently, the
plant has a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, which can be expanded in the
second construction phase. The high-performance production portfolio includes
automotive oils, industrial oils, metal working fluids and products for the
mining industry. Production will start in the fourth quarter of 2023.
FUCHS has been active in Vietnam with a sales office since 2013. In 2021, the
FUCHS Group acquired 70% of the lubricants business of STD & S Co., Ltd., a
distributor of specialty lubricants based in Vietnam. The business was
integrated into the subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LTD. in which
the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. holds a 30% share. By the end of 2023, FUCHS
LUBRICANTS VIETNAM will increase its workforce to 35 employees. In the fiscal
year 2022 the company achieved sales in the mid single-digit million range.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's
largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering
almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in
over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both
sustainably and efficiently.
