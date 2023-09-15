FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam (FOTO)

Mannheim (ots) - The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricantsindustry, is opening a new plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. The investment ofEUR nine million in the high-tech plant will enable FUCHS Vietnam to serve thegrowing demand for lubricants in this region. In addition, the range of FUCHSproducts in Vietnam will be expanded and diversified to suit the strong growthpotential of the Vietnamese market. The official inauguration ceremony tookplace on September 14, 2023.The new plant covers an area of 20,000 m². The modern plant consists of offices,laboratory, production and filling, a tank farm and a warehouse. Currently, theplant has a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, which can be expanded in thesecond construction phase. The high-performance production portfolio includesautomotive oils, industrial oils, metal working fluids and products for themining industry. Production will start in the fourth quarter of 2023.FUCHS has been active in Vietnam with a sales office since 2013. In 2021, theFUCHS Group acquired 70% of the lubricants business of STD & S Co., Ltd., adistributor of specialty lubricants based in Vietnam. The business wasintegrated into the subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LTD. in whichthe owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. holds a 30% share. By the end of 2023, FUCHSLUBRICANTS VIETNAM will increase its workforce to 35 employees. In the fiscalyear 2022 the company achieved sales in the mid single-digit million range.About FUCHSFounded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world'slargest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, coveringalmost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees inover 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving bothsustainably and efficiently.Contact:FUCHS SEPublic RelationsE-Mail: mailto:tina.vogel@fuchs.com+49 (0)621 - 3802-0Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/110448/5603523OTS: FUCHS SEISIN: DE0005790430

