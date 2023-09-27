    checkAd

    Ekotechnika AG files delisting request, provides 2022/2023 financial year forecast

    • Ekotechnika AG has decided to delist its shares from the stock exchange
    • The delisting is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024
    • The main reason for the delisting is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the company
    • The follow-up obligations and low trading volumes have also influenced the decision to delist
    • The company expects revenues of EUR 175 million to EUR 185 million and EBIT of EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million for the 2022/2023 financial year
    • Ekotechnika AG is a German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, one of the largest distributors of agricultural machinery in Russia



    Ekotechnika AG files delisting request, provides 2022/2023 financial year forecast In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the company, Ekotechnika AG, a German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, has made the decision to delist its shares from the stock exchange. This move, expected to be completed by April 30, 2024, is also influenced by the company's follow-up obligations and low trading volumes. Despite these challenges, Ekotechnika AG remains optimistic about its financial performance, expecting revenues of EUR 175 million to EUR 185 million and EBIT of EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million for the 2022/2023 financial year.

