Ekotechnika AG files delisting request, provides 2022/2023 financial year forecast
- Ekotechnika AG has decided to delist its shares from the stock exchange
- The delisting is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024
- The main reason for the delisting is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the company
- The follow-up obligations and low trading volumes have also influenced the decision to delist
- The company expects revenues of EUR 175 million to EUR 185 million and EBIT of EUR 15 million to EUR 20 million for the 2022/2023 financial year
- Ekotechnika AG is a German holding company of the EkoNiva-Technika Group, one of the largest distributors of agricultural machinery in Russia
