    Wolford AG Revises 2023 and 2024 Forecasts: Key Changes to Watch

    Amidst global economic turbulence, Wolford AG remains optimistic, revising its financial forecast for 2023 and 2024. The company projects a positive EBITDA and EBIT, thanks to its cost adjustment and sales growth strategies.

    • Wolford AG has adjusted its financial outlook for 2023 and 2024.
    • The company anticipates a positive EBITDA in the single-digit million range for the ongoing fiscal year.
    • This forecast is made despite the worsening of the worldwide macroeconomic situation.
    • A positive EBIT is expected for the fiscal year 2024.
    • The positive forecasts are a result of ongoing efforts to adjust cost and grow sales.
    • The announcement was made on October 16, 2023.



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
