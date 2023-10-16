Wolford AG Revises 2023 and 2024 Forecasts: Key Changes to Watch
Amidst global economic turbulence, Wolford AG remains optimistic, revising its financial forecast for 2023 and 2024. The company projects a positive EBITDA and EBIT, thanks to its cost adjustment and sales growth strategies.
- Wolford AG has adjusted its financial outlook for 2023 and 2024.
- The company anticipates a positive EBITDA in the single-digit million range for the ongoing fiscal year.
- This forecast is made despite the worsening of the worldwide macroeconomic situation.
- A positive EBIT is expected for the fiscal year 2024.
- The positive forecasts are a result of ongoing efforts to adjust cost and grow sales.
- The announcement was made on October 16, 2023.
