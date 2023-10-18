    checkAd
    Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

    • Upgrade der Projektgröße von LGL auf 33,6 km² durch den Erwerb von weiteren 2.400 Acres
    • Preisziel reduziert auf CAD 0,75 aufgrund des Rückgangs der LCE-Preise
    • Rover Metals Corp. ist ein attraktives Investment mit Potenzial zur Neubewertung

    ^

    Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

    Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp.

    Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp.
    ISIN: CA77937B2003

    Anlass der Studie: Update Report
    Empfehlung: Buy
    seit: 18.10.2023
    Kursziel: CAD 0,75 (bisher: CAD 0,92)
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
    Letzte Ratingänderung: -
    Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

    Upgrading LGL's project size to 33.6 sq km
     
    After the acquisition of a further 2,400 acres, significantly enhancing the total project size of Rover Metals' most promising asset Let's Go Lithium (LGL) to approximately 8,300 acres or 33.6 sq km, we reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of Rover Metals. However, the significant upgrade in LGL's project size is counteracted by the recent slump in LCE prices. Hence, we reduce our probability weighted net asset value based price target to CAD 0.75 from CAD 0.92 per share. Our price target is based solely on the speculative lithium resources of the LGL project, other assets were not included in our valuation, representing a potential bonus to our NAV calculation. We not only highlight that the current pullback in the company's stock price-in-line with the general weakness of the explorer sector-could be an interesting entry point for long-term investors. We also believe that this undervalued, below the radar flying company is an attractive investment and expect it to re-rate as it aggressively explores and expands resources at its LGL project.

    Rover Metals has acquired a further 2,400 acres (ca. 9.7 sq km) of new claims to its Let's Go lithium (LGL) project in the prolific southwest lithium area in the U.S. state of Nevada, upgrading the total project size by ~41% to approximately 8,300 acres (33,6 sq km). Situated in close proximity to the world-class Albemarle Silver Peak mine, the only producing lithium mine in North America, and near the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, Rover Metals has verified high-grade lithium surface samples at the project in the past, including surface grab samples with up to 930 ppm lithium.
    The seller of the property is the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). According to the company, the US-governmental organization sold the land for total costs of USD 25,000, mainly for staking and filing. According to the company, 75% of this new ground is free and clear of any underlying royalties.

    Since Rover Metals plans to explore only to the top of the hydrologic water flow system, the additional claims are of considerable high value to Rover Metals, in our view, (1) because the water table in this area is at least twice as deep as in the rest of the area, so Rover Metals will be able to add twice as many tonnes to a future resource estimate, compared to the existing claims, and (2) because the highest lithium grades in sedimentary claystone are typically found in deeper regions.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27875.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
    +49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
    peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die Rover Metals Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Minus von -11,11 % und einem Kurs von 0,02EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: Sphene Capital
    Kursziel: 0,75 Euro


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research Rover Metals Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy ^ Original-Research: Rover Metals Corp. - von Sphene Capital GmbH Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Rover Metals Corp. Unternehmen: Rover Metals Corp. ISIN: CA77937B2003 Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    4520 Leser
    Putin empfängt Orban: Genugtuung über Ungarns Haltung
    844 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Chipwerte sacken ab - USA beschränken Verkauf von Nvidia-Chips
    696 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Leichter Abschlag erwartet - Adidas nach Prognoseerhöhung im Fokus
    684 Leser
    Studie: BMW und Mercedes hängen chinesische Konkurrenten ab
    660 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Triebwerkshersteller Rolls-Royce will bis zu 2500 Stellen abbauen
    620 Leser
    Aktien New York Ausblick: Kleiner Dämpfer nach starkem Wochenauftakt
    460 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax bleibt in 'gefährlicher Warteschleife'
    448 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Drägerwerk schließen Bodenbildung mit zweistelligem Plus ab
    428 Leser
    ASML setzt weniger um - Aufträge brechen ein
    388 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    4520 Leser
    Covid-Arzneien nicht gefragt: Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
    2140 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger gehen vor Wochenende in Sicherheit
    1372 Leser
    Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten belasten Kurse zunehmend
    1196 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten beenden vorerst die Erholung
    1072 Leser
    Aktien New York: Anleger gehen vor Wochenende in Sicherheit
    1048 Leser
    IPO/ROUNDUP: Birkenstock verpatzt Börsendebüt in New York
    1040 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Erholung geht weiter
    1012 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: US-Inflationsdaten bremsen Dax-Erholung ab
    984 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Inflationsdaten belasten
    964 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    112600 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11952 Leser
    Aktien New York: Negative Reaktion auf Fed - plant 2024 weniger Senkungen
    5232 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    4520 Leser
    Niederlande sollen Subventionen für fossile Brennstoffe abbauen
    3728 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinsprognosen drücken Kurse ins Minus
    3104 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Alstom brechen ein - Analyst sieht 'Glaubwürdigkeitsverlust'
    2832 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Lethargie vor Fed-Zinsentscheid
    2636 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen deutlich - Niedrigste Stände seit Anfang September
    2584 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinsangst flaut ab - Kurse steigen deutlich (1) 
    2468 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    112600 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19928 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11952 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11748 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    9015 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8772 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6744 Leser