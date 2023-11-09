    checkAd

    Unveiling the Future: Capital Markets Day 2023

    As a key player in the microchip production industry, Comet's innovative technologies, particularly their radio-frequency systems, are revolutionizing high-precision plasma control processes. Their Synertia platform and x-ray divisions are making significant strides, and with a growing customer base in the semiconductor and electronics sectors, Comet is poised for further expansion in Asia.

    • Comet's technologies are crucial for the production of increasingly powerful microchips.
    • Comet's radio-frequency systems enable high-precision control of plasma processes in the manufacturing of microchips.
    • Sales to customers from the semiconductor and electronics industries have reached a share of over 70% and are expected to increase to more than 80% in the coming years.
    • Comet has achieved four design wins for its Synertia platform, which offers a complete RF power subsystem for plasma control.
    • The x-ray divisions of Comet have made significant progress in their realignment towards growth and future markets.
    • Comet is considering a further expansion in Penang, Malaysia, to reinforce its presence in Asia and improve its cost structure and operational excellence.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 29.02.2024.




