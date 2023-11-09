MAX Automation Triumphs Over Challenges with Positive Q1-Q3 2023 Growth
Despite facing industry-specific and macroeconomic hurdles, MAX Automation SE has reported a promising growth in the first three quarters of 2023, driven by a robust order backlog.
- MAX Automation SE reports positive development in the first three quarters of 2023 despite macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges.
- Sales from continuing operations increased by 10.2% to EUR 326.4 million, driven by a high order backlog.
- Order intake from continuing operations declined by 15.9% to EUR 291.6 million, which is below the industry average.
- The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations increased by 18.4% to EUR 37.0 million, improving the EBITDA margin to 11.3%.
- The Group's sales and EBITDA forecast for the full year 2023, raised in July, has been confirmed.
- Despite economic challenges, the MAX Group has continued to develop positively in operational terms, thanks to the diversified approach of its portfolio companies.
