MAX Automation Triumphs Over Challenges with Positive Q1-Q3 2023 Growth

MAX Automation SE reports positive development in the first three quarters of 2023 despite macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges.

Sales from continuing operations increased by 10.2% to EUR 326.4 million, driven by a high order backlog.

Order intake from continuing operations declined by 15.9% to EUR 291.6 million, which is below the industry average.

The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations increased by 18.4% to EUR 37.0 million, improving the EBITDA margin to 11.3%.

The Group's sales and EBITDA forecast for the full year 2023, raised in July, has been confirmed.

Despite economic challenges, the MAX Group has continued to develop positively in operational terms, thanks to the diversified approach of its portfolio companies.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at MAX Automation is on 09.11.2023.The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,8500and did not change compared to the previous day.14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8300this corresponds to a minus of -0,34since publication.