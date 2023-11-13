    checkAd

    Boost Your Portfolio Growth Without Compromising Profitability!

    Eleving Group has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of the year, showing a 2.6% rise in revenue year-on-year and an 11% quarterly increase in its net portfolio.

    • Eleving Group closed the nine months with healthy financial performance, with a 2.6% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
    • The net portfolio increased by around 11% QOQ, reaching EUR 327.3 million.
    • The Group's three core business lines (flexible lease and subscription-based products, traditional lease and leaseback products, and consumer loan segment) all contributed to the revenue growth.
    • The integration of the ExpressCredit business into the Group's portfolio and operations showed strong results, contributing to the net portfolio, revenues, EBITDA, and comprehensive income.
    • Eleving Group introduced a new B2B car sales platform in Lithuania and continued its focus on ESG and sustainability, including electric motorcycle financing in Kenya and the launch of e-boda financing services in Uganda.
    • The Group achieved solid profitability, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 58.5 million and adjusted net profit before FX of EUR 23.5 million. The Group also issued bonds worth EUR 50 million and launched a local Kenyan bond program.





