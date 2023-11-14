PharmaSGP Holding Sustains Profitable Growth Streak into Q3 2023

The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 20,650and did not change compared to the previous day.43 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,600this corresponds to a minus of -0,24since publication.

PharmaSGP Holding SE has reported a profitable Q3 2023, surpassing previous quarters with revenues of €26.0 million. The company's growth strategy continues to deliver, with a 18.3% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2023.

