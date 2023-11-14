PharmaSGP Holding Sustains Profitable Growth Streak into Q3 2023
PharmaSGP Holding SE has reported a profitable Q3 2023, surpassing previous quarters with revenues of €26.0 million. The company's growth strategy continues to deliver, with a 18.3% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2023.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE continues profitable growth in Q3 2023, with quarterly revenues of €26.0 million, exceeding the figures for the two previous quarters of the year.
- The company generated revenues of €75.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, representing a growth of 18.3% compared to the previous year's figure of €63.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 reporting period was €24.7 million, a year-on-year growth of 21.3%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 32.7%.
- The Management Board of PharmaSGP expects revenues of between €95 million and €100 million for the full year 2023, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between €30 million and €34 million.
- PharmaSGP will publish its full nine-months report on November 28, 2023.
- The company plans to further expand its competitive position by increasing the number of indications covered by its product offering, increasing its European footprint, and accelerating its growth strategy through selected M&A opportunities.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 20,650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
43 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
-0,24 %
+0,73 %
-6,98 %
-22,37 %
-17,73 %
-26,25 %
-40,29 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 61 | 0 |