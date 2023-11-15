InTiCa Systems SE 9M 2023 Interim Report: Rising Volatility and Price Pressure
InTiCa Systems SE recently unveiled its Q3 2023 interim report, revealing a dip in group sales and EBIT margin, yet showcasing a robust growth in its Industry & Infrastructure segment and a promising product strategy.
- InTiCa Systems SE published its interim report for the first nine months of 2023, reporting group sales of EUR 67.5 million, a decrease from EUR 71.2 million in the same period in 2022.
- The Industry & Infrastructure segment saw strong growth of 19.8%.
- The company's EBIT margin was under pressure, falling to 0.5% from 3.0% in 9M 2022.
- Orders on hand remained high at EUR 106 million, slightly down from EUR 107 million in 9M 2022.
- The company revised its sales range for the full year 2023 to between EUR 85 million and EUR 90 million, and the expected EBIT margin to between -1.0% and +0.5%.
- Despite the challenging market conditions, InTiCa's product and technology strategy remains promising in the medium term, with substantial orders acquired this year in the market for mild-hybrid stator coils.
The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 4,9850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
-17,26 %
-17,26 %
-30,28 %
-39,58 %
-33,09 %
-22,13 %
+48,94 %
-17,29 %
ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
