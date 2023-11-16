    checkAd

    Vienna International Airport Soars in Q1-3/2023: Major Uplift in Passengers, Revenue & Profit

    Vienna Airport AG reveals a significant surge in Q1-3/2023 passenger volumes, revenue, and net profit, attributing it to continuous growth. Despite a slight dip in October 2023, passenger traffic remained close to pre-crisis levels.

    • Flughafen Wien AG reports significant increases in passenger volumes, revenue, and net profit for Q1-3/2023 due to ongoing growth.
    • Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in October 2023 was slightly below the pre-crisis level of 2019 at 96.2%.
    • The Flughafen Wien Group saw a year-on-year improvement of 30% to 29.0 million passengers, with Vienna Airport at 94% of the pre-crisis level.
    • Financial performance indicators for Q1-3/2023 improved with revenue up to € 699.4 million (+37.7%), net profit for the period increased to € 173.3 million (+58.5%), EBITDA at € 332.2 million (+29.8%) and EBIT up to € 234.9 million (+49.6%).
    • More than 36.5 million passengers are expected in the Flughafen Wien Group in 2023, with a considerable increase in EBITDA and net profit compared to the original outlook.
    • Vienna Airport is focusing on growth and quality with the start of building preparations on the Terminal 3 South Extension project, construction of the Helios Logistics Park, and construction work on the third hotel at the airport.

