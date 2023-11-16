Vienna International Airport Soars in Q1-3/2023: Major Uplift in Passengers, Revenue & Profit
Vienna Airport AG reveals a significant surge in Q1-3/2023 passenger volumes, revenue, and net profit, attributing it to continuous growth. Despite a slight dip in October 2023, passenger traffic remained close to pre-crisis levels.
- Flughafen Wien AG reports significant increases in passenger volumes, revenue, and net profit for Q1-3/2023 due to ongoing growth.
- Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in October 2023 was slightly below the pre-crisis level of 2019 at 96.2%.
- The Flughafen Wien Group saw a year-on-year improvement of 30% to 29.0 million passengers, with Vienna Airport at 94% of the pre-crisis level.
- Financial performance indicators for Q1-3/2023 improved with revenue up to € 699.4 million (+37.7%), net profit for the period increased to € 173.3 million (+58.5%), EBITDA at € 332.2 million (+29.8%) and EBIT up to € 234.9 million (+49.6%).
- More than 36.5 million passengers are expected in the Flughafen Wien Group in 2023, with a considerable increase in EBITDA and net profit compared to the original outlook.
- Vienna Airport is focusing on growth and quality with the start of building preparations on the Terminal 3 South Extension project, construction of the Helios Logistics Park, and construction work on the third hotel at the airport.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 16.11.2023.
The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 50,75EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,69 % since publication.
+0,59 %
+0,59 %
+2,01 %
+8,79 %
+58,84 %
+95,57 %
+46,82 %
+256,29 %
+37,64 %
ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
