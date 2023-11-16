Vienna International Airport Soars in Q1-3/2023: Major Uplift in Passengers, Revenue & Profit

Flughafen Wien AG reports significant increases in passenger volumes, revenue, and net profit for Q1-3/2023 due to ongoing growth.

Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in October 2023 was slightly below the pre-crisis level of 2019 at 96.2%.

The Flughafen Wien Group saw a year-on-year improvement of 30% to 29.0 million passengers, with Vienna Airport at 94% of the pre-crisis level.

Financial performance indicators for Q1-3/2023 improved with revenue up to € 699.4 million (+37.7%), net profit for the period increased to € 173.3 million (+58.5%), EBITDA at € 332.2 million (+29.8%) and EBIT up to € 234.9 million (+49.6%).

More than 36.5 million passengers are expected in the Flughafen Wien Group in 2023, with a considerable increase in EBITDA and net profit compared to the original outlook.

Vienna Airport is focusing on growth and quality with the start of building preparations on the Terminal 3 South Extension project, construction of the Helios Logistics Park, and construction work on the third hotel at the airport.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Quarterly report, at Vienna International Airport is on 16.11.2023.The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 50,75and was up +0,10compared with the previous day.23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,10this corresponds to a plus of +0,69since publication.