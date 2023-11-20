    checkAd
    Original-Research: S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

    • S Immo AG - Q3 Ergebnisse positiv, Umsatz steigt um 22% auf EUR 79,8 Mio.
    • Starke Performance der Hotelbetriebe mit 30% Umsatzwachstum auf EUR 19,0 Mio.
    • Aktienrückkaufprogramm beschlossen, bisher 107k Aktien zurückgekauft.

    ^

    Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG

    Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG

    Unternehmen: S Immo AG
    ISIN: AT0000652250

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 20.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 17,00
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

    Sound Q3 ahead as positive news prevail; chg.

    S IMMO is seen to release a sound set of Q3 results on 29 November, as revenues are seen to increase 22% yoy to EUR 79.8m. Rental income looks set to grow 20% yoy to EUR 47.5m, which should be mainly driven by 2022 acquisitions and only a minor visible effect from the most recent acquisition of the Twin Towers in Vienna. Revenues from hotel operations are seen to have another strong performance
    with 30% yoy growth to EUR 19.0m, driven by seasonality as well as the absence of any CoV restrictions. While the company did not conduct an external revaluation of the portfolio in Q3, we expect minor negative valuation effects to the tune of EUR -8m resulting from property disposals (e.g. Adlerhof in Vienna was sold for EUR 48m).

    Aside from the operating performance, S IMMO recently provided major newsflow:

    Share buyback: In late Q3, management resolved on a share buyback program of up to 736k shares at EUR 15 max. per share, equaling c. 1% of share capital. A sensible move to create shareholder value, in our view, as the stock is currently trading 48% below NTA despite industry leading metrics (35% LTV, 5.5% NIY, 48% equity ratio). Still, in light of the low trading volumes and strict buyback regulations
    of the Vienna Stock Exchange, we do not expect the company to repurchase the targeted volume as the program ends at YE. So far 107k shares have been repurchased.

    Wienerberg portfolio completed: In late October, S IMMO announced to acquire the remaining four objects of the Wienerberg portfolio (e.g. Twin Towers). The properties have a lettable area of 81k sqm and generate EUR 8.4m. Given the comparably high vacancy rates, we estimate a purchase price

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/28341.pdf
    Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
    ++++++++++
    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °

    Die S IMMO Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +0,46 % und einem Kurs von 12,98EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: BUY
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 17,00 Euro


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  65   |   |   
    Im Artikel enthaltene Werte

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research S Immo AG (von NuWays AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: S Immo AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu S Immo AG Unternehmen: S Immo AG ISIN: AT0000652250 Anlass der Studie: Q3 Preview Empfehlung: BUY seit: 20.11.2023 Kursziel: EUR 17,00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage für Bayer in den USA
    1308 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf Tief seit 2011
    704 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Kaum verändert - 16 000 Punkte weiter im Visier
    616 Leser
    dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
    464 Leser
    Bayer bricht eine Studie mit Milliardenhoffnung Asundexian ab
    364 Leser
    WOCHENAUSBLICK: Läuft Jahresendrally des Dax schon? - Charttechnik spricht dafür
    332 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Misserfolge drücken Bayer auf Tief seit 2011
    312 Leser
    dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Kaum verändert
    304 Leser
    Österreich nutzt weiter russisches Gas - Experten sehen Versäumnisse (1) 
    288 Leser
    Chef des ChatGPT-Erfinders OpenAI gefeuert - und könnte zurückkehren
    280 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax wenig bewegt - Siemens rundet Berichtssaison ab
    1764 Leser
    WDH: Ölpreise geraten nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten stark unter Druck
    1396 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys vorbörslich gefragt - Pelabresib-Daten kommen früher
    1396 Leser
    Ölpreise sinken erneut
    1320 Leser
    Milliardenschwere Glyphosat-Niederlage für Bayer in den USA
    1308 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln Dax
    1304 Leser
    Cisco senkt Umsatzprognose - Aktie fällt
    1256 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2: Morphosys will Daten zu Krebsarznei früher vorlegen - Aktie im Minus
    1240 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Morphosys will Daten zu Krebsarznei früher vorlegen - Aktie im Minus
    1092 Leser
    Alstom erwägt Kapitalerhöhung und will 1500 Stellen streichen - Aktie bricht ein
    1032 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267964 Leser
    Spanischer Telefonica-Konzern will Telefonica Deutschland komplett übernehmen
    2640 Leser
    Kreise: Siemens Healthineers prüft Optionen beim Diagnostik-Geschäft
    1912 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Weitere Kursgewinne - Fed-Entscheid treibt an
    1860 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Siemens Energy ins Minus gedreht - Widerstand bei 10 Euro
    1836 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Dax wenig bewegt - Siemens rundet Berichtssaison ab
    1764 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Powell-Aussagen belasten
    1728 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gaza-Krieg belastet Dow - Amazon stützt Nasdaq (1) 
    1688 Leser
    AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Worldline-Aktie stürzt ab - Sektor schwankt mit
    1620 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Alphabet belastet Nasdaq deutlich
    1596 Leser
    Hamas behauptet: Zwei Geiseln im Gazastreifen freigelassen
    267964 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    113604 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19996 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11972 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11760 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8824 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6760 Leser
    Tarifverhandlungen für öffentlichen Dienst werden fortgesetzt
    6736 Leser
    Umfrage: Gut ein Viertel isst seit Corona weniger Süßes
    6672 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    6200 Leser