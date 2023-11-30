Orell Füssli Boosts 2023 Forecast, Nominates Pascale Bruderer for Board
Swiss firm, Orell Füssli Ltd, has upgraded its 2023 financial outlook following a robust business performance in H2, with sales and EBIT margin projected to surpass previous year's figures.
- Orell Füssli Ltd has raised its forecast for the 2023 financial year due to good business performance in the second half of the year.
- The company now expects an increase in sales and an EBIT margin at or slightly above the previous year's level.
- The improved result is attributed to lower than planned costs and seasonal sales effects after the summer vacations.
- Pascale Bruderer has been nominated as a new member of the Board of Directors, to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024.
- Bruderer has extensive experience in business and politics, having served in the National Council and Council of States, and is currently an independent entrepreneur and multiple board member.
- Dieter Widmer, Vice Chairman and Head of the Audit Committee, will not be standing for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Orell Fuessli is on 08.03.2024.
+1,31 %
+2,52 %
+4,45 %
+0,52 %
-7,42 %
-12,05 %
+5,37 %
-38,08 %
ISIN:CH0003420806WKN:895701
