Unlock High Dividend Yield with Princess Private Equity Holding
Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) has demonstrated a robust performance in 2023, with a year-to-date NAV total return of 4.9% and promising growth in portfolio earnings.
- Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) has posted a year-to-date NAV total return of 4.9%, with 2.4% coming from Q3 2023.
- PEY's performance is supported by portfolio earnings, with revenue and EBITDA growth of 16% and 15% respectively.
- PEY's balance sheet is strong, with €134m in undrawn credit facility and €3m in cash.
- PEY will pay out two interim dividends totaling €0.73 in 2023, resulting in a yield of 6.9% at the current share price.
- PEY's maturing portfolio could provide attractive exit opportunities in the future.
- PEY achieved a 50% average uplift to fair value for its fully realized direct holdings over the past five years.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Princess Private Equity Holding is on 20.02.2024.
The price of Princess Private Equity Holding at the time of the news was 10,500EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the
previous day.
-0,47 %
0,00 %
+3,35 %
-1,64 %
+18,24 %
+26,20 %
ISIN:GG00B28C2R28WKN:A0M5MA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |