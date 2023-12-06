Unlock High Dividend Yield with Princess Private Equity Holding

Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) has posted a year-to-date NAV total return of 4.9%, with 2.4% coming from Q3 2023.

PEY's performance is supported by portfolio earnings, with revenue and EBITDA growth of 16% and 15% respectively.

PEY's balance sheet is strong, with €134m in undrawn credit facility and €3m in cash.

PEY will pay out two interim dividends totaling €0.73 in 2023, resulting in a yield of 6.9% at the current share price.

PEY's maturing portfolio could provide attractive exit opportunities in the future.

PEY achieved a 50% average uplift to fair value for its fully realized direct holdings over the past five years.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Princess Private Equity Holding is on 20.02.2024.

