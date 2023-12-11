Surteco Group SE Triumphs in Successful Refinancing Completion

Surteco Group SE, a mid-sized international holding company, has triumphantly concluded the refinancing of a bridge loan used for the acquisition of OMNOVA's business units. This strategic move, involving a syndicated loan of €230 million, allows the company to focus on enhancing its earnings power and implementing its growth strategy.

SURTECO GROUP SE has successfully completed the refinancing of the bridge loan for the acquisition of the OMNOVA business units.

The refinancing includes a syndicated loan with a volume of €230 million, with €30 million in revolving credit facilities (RCF) replacing some existing RCF.

An increase option of €60 million for general corporate financing has been agreed upon.

The term of the refinancing is 3 years, with a two-time extension option of one year each.

The successful refinancing allows SURTECO GROUP SE to focus on implementing their strategy and strengthening their earnings power.

SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized holding company with international operations, manufacturing products at 26 locations worldwide and employing approximately 3,800 people.



