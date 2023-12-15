Muehlhan AG: Adjustment to 2023 Financial Year Group Forecast
Muehlhan AG, a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has revised its 2023 financial forecast, citing increased expenses due to the discontinuation of operations in Oman.
- Muehlhan AG is correcting its Group forecast for the financial year 2023.
- In the previous forecast, revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million were predicted.
- The company still expects revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but now predicts EBIT to be between €-4.0 million and €-4.5 million.
- The reason for the revision is the decision to discontinue all activities in Oman, leading to increased expenses.
- Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
- Further information can be requested from Muehlhan AG's Investor Relations department.
-25,82 %
-24,41 %
-24,80 %
-38,25 %
-57,85 %
-55,45 %
-57,99 %
-32,43 %
-84,88 %
ISIN:DE000A0KD0F7WKN:A0KD0F
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |