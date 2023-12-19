Moody's Upgrades Telekom Austria's A1 Group from Baa1 to A3, Maintains Stable Outlook

A1 Group's credit rating has been upgraded by Moody's from Baa1 to A3

This upgrade makes A1 Group A rated by all three major credit rating agencies

The upgrade was driven by reduced leverage, better operating performance, and a conservative financial policy

The Management Board of A1 Group attributes the upgrade to their strong execution of strategy and resilient results

The outlook for A1 Group's credit rating is stable

This announcement was made by Moody's on December 19, 2023

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 12.02.2024.

The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 7,4850EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.





