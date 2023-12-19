Moody's Upgrades Telekom Austria's A1 Group from Baa1 to A3, Maintains Stable Outlook
Moody's has elevated A1 Group's credit rating from Baa1 to A3, marking it as A-rated by all three leading credit agencies. This significant upgrade, announced on December 19, 2023, is a testament to A1 Group's robust financial performance and strategic execution.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Telekom Austria is on 12.02.2024.
The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 7,4850EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.
