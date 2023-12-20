Phoenix Mecano Revises Outlook: What Investors Need to Know
Phoenix Mecano, despite industrial economic deceleration, is set to conclude the 2023 fiscal year with a record-breaking result, projecting a 10% profit increase before special items.
- Phoenix Mecano adjusts its guidance, now expecting a profit increase of around 10 percent before special items for the 2023 financial year.
- Despite a slowdown in the industrial economy, Phoenix Mecano is expected to close the 2023 financial year with a record result.
- Including special items, the Group expects to achieve clear double-digit profit growth.
- The positive trend in the turnaround of the DewertOkin Technology Group division is continuing.
- Thanks to strong cash flow generation, Phoenix Mecano expects to start the new year with a net cash position.
- The company will announce details of the preliminary results for the 2023 financial year on February 15, 2024, and the results for the 2023 financial year and the 2023 Annual Report will be published on April 23, 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Phoenix Mecano is on 30.01.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
