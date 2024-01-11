New Work SE's Supervisory Board approves an investment program and comprehensive restructuring of the organizational structure.

The repositioning of the XING platform as a jobs network is to be accelerated through additional marketing expenses from 2024.

The company plans to invest further in the employer review platform kununu to expand its market position.

The reorganization will result in a significant three-digit headcount reduction.

For 2024, the Executive Board expects pro forma EBITDA in a corridor of € 55 million to € 65 million, and pro forma revenues between € 270 million and € 280 million.

The company plans to temporarily propose a dividend of at least EUR 1 per share until the level of profitability prior to the Group's reorganization is reached again.

