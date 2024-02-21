Iute Group's Unaudited 2023 Results: Quality Trumps Quantity in Year-End Report
Iute Group's unaudited results for 2023 reveal a year of robust growth and strategic advances. With a surge in active customers, increased revenue, and the successful integration of data science into business operations, the future looks promising.
- Number of active customers increased to 274 thousand with revenue per customer up to 370 EUR - Total number of customers increased by 10.3% to 1.1 million - Group consolidated balance sheet up 16.6% to 375.8 million EUR - Increasing use of MyIute app with 813 thousand downloads - Loan payouts increased by 11.0% to 291.0 million EUR - Net profit at 10.3 million EUR compared to 7.1 million EUR adjusted for one-off gains
- Efforts to improve quality lead the quantity considerations in 2023 - IutePay pioneers in the Balkans as e-money institution - Energbank's first dividend payment approved by regulator in December 2023 - Repayment discipline down to 87.3% - 75 cardless ATMs operational - Eurobond covenants exceeded
- Interest and commission fee income up 18.0% to 91.4 million EUR - Total revenue up 20.1% to 105.7 million EUR - Cost to revenue ratio at 44.7% - EBITDA adjusted for FX and integration expenses up 34.4% to 46.7 million EUR - Net profit at 10.3 million EUR - Targets set for 2024 include revenue of over 120 million EUR and consolidated net profit of over 15 million EUR
- Iute Group reported unaudited results for 12M/2023 - Focus on quality over quantity in strategic objectives - Integration of data science into business processes for operational excellence - Transformation and expansion plans for 2024 - CEO Tarmo Sild optimistic about future growth - Earnings call scheduled for 22 February 2024, in English
ISIN:XS2378483494WKN:A3KT6M
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.