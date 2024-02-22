Progress-Werk Oberkirch (PWO) Unveils Preliminary Financials for 2023
PWO Group, a global mobility industry leader, has released its provisional figures for 2023, showcasing a successful business performance and a promising outlook for 2024. The company, known for its focus on environmentally friendly mobility, reported a revenue of EUR 555.7 million for 2023.
Autor folgen
- PWO reports provisional figures for 2023 - Revenue for 2023: EUR 555.7 million - EBIT before currency effects for 2023: EUR 28.1 million - Capital expenditure for 2023: EUR 26.5 million - Lifetime volume of new business for 2023: around EUR 845 million - Forecast for 2024 includes revenue of around EUR 570 million, EBIT before currency effects of EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million, and capital expenditure of around EUR 40 million
- Successful business performance in 2023 - Promising prospects for 2024 - PWO Group aims to continue success story in 2024 - Business model independent of internal combustion engines - Forecast for new business in 2024 lower than 2023 volume - Focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining growth in 2024
- Despite muted macroeconomic and sector expectations, clear revenue growth expected in 2024 - Start-up and ramp-up of series production from successful new business to support growth - Forecast for EBIT before currency effects in 2024: EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million - Investment of around EUR 40 million planned for 2024 fiscal year - Aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining growth in 2024
- PWO Group is a global company in the mobility industry - Focus on environmentally friendly mobility of the future - Expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction - Corporate strategy summed up by the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS. - Transparent and responsible corporate governance integral part of self-image - Final figures for 2023 fiscal year to be published on March 21, 2024
- Contact for Investor Relations & Corporate Communications: Charlotte Frenzel - Contact details: T. +49 179 6904 237, M. charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com - PWO Group has 1,200 product solutions, 3,000 employees, 9 locations, and over 100 years of experience - Values-based employer with informal structures at a global level - Offer employees a meaningful environment for realizing personal prospects - Corporate strategy focused on PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
- PWO Group aims to expand global market position, increase profitability, and decarbonize business in 2024 - Revenue forecast for 2024: around EUR 570 million - EBIT before currency effects forecast for 2024: EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million - Capital expenditure forecast for 2024: around EUR 40 million - Lifetime volume of new business forecast for 2024: EUR 550 million to EUR 600 million - Forecast for Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2024: 7,400 to 7,750 t
The price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch at the time of the news was 29,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,34 %
-1,36 %
-0,34 %
-3,64 %
-8,78 %
+18,29 %
+5,09 %
-40,20 %
+1.169,08 %
ISIN:DE0006968001WKN:696800
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.