Viscom AG Board Cuts Dividend in One-Off Move to Boost Liquidity
In response to challenging market conditions and geopolitical instability, Viscom AG's Executive Board has made strategic moves to safeguard liquidity, including a dividend cut for 2023 and the introduction of short-time work from March 2024.
Autor folgen
- Viscom AG's Executive Board decided to reduce the dividend payment for the 2023 financial year to conserve liquidity
- The decision was made due to a difficult market outlook and geopolitical uncertainties
- A works agreement with the Works Council was concluded to introduce short-time working from March 1, 2024
- The proposed dividend for the 2023 financial year is €0.05 per dividend-bearing share
- The company's financial forecast for 2023 will be achieved
- Final financial figures for 2023 and outlook for 2024 will be published on March 26, 2024
The next important date, Publication of Business Report 2023, at Viscom is on 26.03.2024.
The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 6,7750EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,6000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,58 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+2,65 %
-14,71 %
-23,18 %
-32,16 %
-42,29 %
-41,88 %
-64,95 %
-57,03 %
-73,99 %
ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.