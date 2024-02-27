Viscom AG's Executive Board decided to reduce the dividend payment for the 2023 financial year to conserve liquidity

The decision was made due to a difficult market outlook and geopolitical uncertainties

A works agreement with the Works Council was concluded to introduce short-time working from March 1, 2024

The proposed dividend for the 2023 financial year is €0.05 per dividend-bearing share

The company's financial forecast for 2023 will be achieved

Final financial figures for 2023 and outlook for 2024 will be published on March 26, 2024

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 6,7750EUR and was up +2,65 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,6000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,58 % since publication.





