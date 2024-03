Basler AG published preliminary business figures for 2023 - Sales decreased by 25% to Euro 203.1 million - EBITDA dropped by 96% to Euro 1.7 million - Basler Group experienced challenges due to the pandemic, chip crisis, and geopolitical tensions - Restructuring program initiated in response to weak incoming orders - Dividend payment for 2023 suspended

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 11,210EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.