Group sales increased by +34.6% to EUR 2,106.2 million

Adjusted EBIT margin significantly increased to 9.6%

Net profit for the period grew by 31.5% to EUR 80.5 million

Leverage ratio reduced to 1.8x

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share

Outlook for 2024 fiscal year includes expected Group sales of around EUR 2,000 million and adjusted EBIT margin between 9.0% and 9.5%

The next important date, Analyst event, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 14.03.2024.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 19,095EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.007,24PKT (+0,07 %).





