     SAF-HOLLAND SE Hits Record Year, Proposes Significant Dividend Increase

    Experiencing a robust financial performance, the group's sales surged by +34.6% to a whopping EUR 2,106.2 million, with a notable increase in the adjusted EBIT margin to 9.6%.

    Foto: SAF Holland
    • Group sales increased by +34.6% to EUR 2,106.2 million
    • Adjusted EBIT margin significantly increased to 9.6%
    • Net profit for the period grew by 31.5% to EUR 80.5 million
    • Leverage ratio reduced to 1.8x
    • Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share
    • Outlook for 2024 fiscal year includes expected Group sales of around EUR 2,000 million and adjusted EBIT margin between 9.0% and 9.5%

    The next important date, Analyst event, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 14.03.2024.

    The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 19,095EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.007,24PKT (+0,07 %).


    SAF-HOLLAND

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
