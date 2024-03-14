SAF-HOLLAND SE Hits Record Year, Proposes Significant Dividend Increase
Experiencing a robust financial performance, the group's sales surged by +34.6% to a whopping EUR 2,106.2 million, with a notable increase in the adjusted EBIT margin to 9.6%.
Foto: SAF Holland
- Group sales increased by +34.6% to EUR 2,106.2 million
- Adjusted EBIT margin significantly increased to 9.6%
- Net profit for the period grew by 31.5% to EUR 80.5 million
- Leverage ratio reduced to 1.8x
- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share
- Outlook for 2024 fiscal year includes expected Group sales of around EUR 2,000 million and adjusted EBIT margin between 9.0% and 9.5%
The next important date, Analyst event, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 14.03.2024.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 19,095EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.007,24PKT (+0,07 %).
