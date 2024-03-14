Fiscal Year 2023: Surpassing Expectations with Stellar Profitability and Cash Flow
In a triumphant fiscal year 2023, Vitesco Technologies Group AG outperformed its financial forecasts, boasting increased sales, profitability, and cash flow.
Foto: Vitesco Technologies
- Vitesco Technologies Group AG exceeded its profitability and cash flow expectations for the fiscal year 2023.
- The company's sales increased to €9.23 billion in 2023, up from €9.07 billion in 2022.
- The adjusted EBIT margin was higher than the company's own guidance at 3.7 percent, compared to 2.5 percent in 2022.
- The company's free cash flow was above expectations at €84.9 million.
- Vitesco Technologies saw a growth in electrification sales of around 21 percent to €1.3 billion.
- The company's order backlog as of December 31, 2023, stood at around €58 billion, with more than half being electrification-related.
