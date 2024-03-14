DATAGROUP Forecasts Promising Prospects for Current Fiscal Year
Amidst a thriving CORBOX core business and a keen focus on AI, cloud services, and cyber security, the company announces a dividend increase to EUR 1.50 per share.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Dividend increase to EUR 1.50 per share
- Strong growth in CORBOX core business
- Focus on future topics of AI, cloud services, and cyber security
- Company acquisitions as a further pillar of growth
- Management Board expects revenue to grow to EUR 510-530m in the current fiscal year
- Sustainability Report 2024 presented at the Annual General Meeting
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DATAGROUP is on 14.03.2024.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 44,38EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+0,91 %
-5,57 %
-19,76 %
-15,03 %
-33,15 %
-32,21 %
+19,64 %
+380,56 %
+1.172,86 %
ISIN:DE000A0JC8S7WKN:A0JC8S
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte