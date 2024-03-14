    checkAd

     29  0 Kommentare DATAGROUP Forecasts Promising Prospects for Current Fiscal Year

    Amidst a thriving CORBOX core business and a keen focus on AI, cloud services, and cyber security, the company announces a dividend increase to EUR 1.50 per share.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Dividend increase to EUR 1.50 per share
    • Strong growth in CORBOX core business
    • Focus on future topics of AI, cloud services, and cyber security
    • Company acquisitions as a further pillar of growth
    • Management Board expects revenue to grow to EUR 510-530m in the current fiscal year
    • Sustainability Report 2024 presented at the Annual General Meeting

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DATAGROUP is on 14.03.2024.

    The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 44,38EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.


    DATAGROUP

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
