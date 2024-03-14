Dividend increase to EUR 1.50 per share

Strong growth in CORBOX core business

Focus on future topics of AI, cloud services, and cyber security

Company acquisitions as a further pillar of growth

Management Board expects revenue to grow to EUR 510-530m in the current fiscal year

Sustainability Report 2024 presented at the Annual General Meeting

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at DATAGROUP is on 14.03.2024.

