    checkAd

     29  0 Kommentare AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) Releases 2023 Revenue Report

    In 2023, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) witnessed a mixed bag of revenue trends across its portfolio. While its hospitality & services sector thrived, healthcare remained stagnant, leading to an anticipated net loss.

    • AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) reported contrasting revenue developments in its holdings in 2023, with a record year for hospitality & services, while healthcare experienced stagnation.
    • The company expects a net loss of between CHF 35 and 45 million due to the absence of M&A transactions.
    • MRH Switzerland SA, the subsidiary dedicated to hotel operations, achieved revenues of CHF 170.5 million in 2023, up by 10.3% from 2022.
    • Swiss Hotel Properties SA, the hotel real estate subsidiary, saw the value of its real estate portfolio grow to approximately CHF 855 million.
    • Swiss Medical Network, an operating subsidiary dedicated to healthcare, generated revenues of CHF 768.7 million, with organic growth of 0.3%.
    • AEVIS' consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 953.0 million, down due to the deconsolidation of Réseau de l'Arc and the absence of M&A transactions affecting the result.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 28.03.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    AEVIS VICTORIA

    +0,15 %
    -0,15 %
    +0,30 %
    -6,84 %
    -8,13 %
    +43,13 %
    +57,90 %
    +254,64 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) Releases 2023 Revenue Report In 2023, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) witnessed a mixed bag of revenue trends across its portfolio. While its hospitality & services sector thrived, healthcare remained stagnant, leading to an anticipated net loss.