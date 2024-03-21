AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) Releases 2023 Revenue Report
In 2023, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) witnessed a mixed bag of revenue trends across its portfolio. While its hospitality & services sector thrived, healthcare remained stagnant, leading to an anticipated net loss.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) reported contrasting revenue developments in its holdings in 2023, with a record year for hospitality & services, while healthcare experienced stagnation.
- The company expects a net loss of between CHF 35 and 45 million due to the absence of M&A transactions.
- MRH Switzerland SA, the subsidiary dedicated to hotel operations, achieved revenues of CHF 170.5 million in 2023, up by 10.3% from 2022.
- Swiss Hotel Properties SA, the hotel real estate subsidiary, saw the value of its real estate portfolio grow to approximately CHF 855 million.
- Swiss Medical Network, an operating subsidiary dedicated to healthcare, generated revenues of CHF 768.7 million, with organic growth of 0.3%.
- AEVIS' consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 953.0 million, down due to the deconsolidation of Réseau de l'Arc and the absence of M&A transactions affecting the result.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 28.03.2024.
