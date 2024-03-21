    checkAd

    The Supervisory Board of PWO AG has given its approval to the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023, affirming the preliminary figures reported earlier. The company also reveals plans for expansion in Eastern Europe.

    • PWO AG Supervisory Board approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2023
    • The provisional figures for fiscal 2023 reported on February 22, 2024 are confirmed, with revenue at EUR 555.8 million and EBIT before currency effects at EUR 28.2 million
    • The Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share at the Annual General Meeting, an increase from the previous year's dividend of EUR 1.65 per share
    • The key data for the 2024 forecast is confirmed, with expected revenue around EUR 570 million and EBIT before currency effects between EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million
    • PWO AG is establishing a new production site in Serbia to strengthen its presence in Eastern Europe and invest in a growth region for the European mobility industry
    • The publication of the 2023 Annual Report is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

    The price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch at the time of the news was 29,00EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.


    Progress-Werk Oberkirch

