Viscom AG closed the 2023 financial year in line with forecasts, with incoming orders of €113,248 thousand, a 2.0% increase from the previous year, and revenue of €118,780 thousand, a 12.6% increase from the previous year.

The company's EBIT was €6,611 thousand, a 19.2% decrease from the previous year, and the EBIT-Margin was 5.6%, down from 7.8% the previous year.

Viscom AG's business in 2023 was negatively impacted by component shortages and supply chain disruptions, which led to delays in revenue recognition and a high build-up of inventories.

The outlook for the 2024 financial year is uncertain due to cautiousness among major customers and negative economic growth forecasts. The company expects incoming orders and target revenue to be between €100 to €110 million with an EBIT-Margin of between 3% and 8%.

The company plans to propose a dividend payment of €0.05 per share for the 2023 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2024, in order to ensure a stable financial and liquidity position.

Viscom AG is publishing a non-financial Group statement for the first time, including disclosures in accordance with the EU Taxonomy Regulation, as part of its 2023 Annual Report.

The next important date, Publication of Business Report 2023, at Viscom is on 26.03.2024.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,4500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






