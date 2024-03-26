Schweizer Electronic AG reported preliminary group figures for the 2023 financial year.

The company's turnover increased to EUR 139.4 million, exceeding expectations with a 6.4% increase.

EBITDA was at EUR 47.4 million, largely due to high income from deconsolidation.

Net gearing improved significantly to 64.2%, and the equity ratio amounted to 24.3%.

The company anticipates sales in the range of EUR 140 to 150 million for 2024, primarily due to the start of large-scale production of embedding technology for automotive hybrid drive systems.

The audited figures and a detailed forecast for the current financial year will be announced in the annual report on 29 April 2024.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 5,4700EUR and was up +5,60 % compared with the previous day.





