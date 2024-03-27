Group turnover increased by 2.7% to EUR 258.3 million in 2023

Group EBIT rose significantly to EUR 6.0 million despite expenses related to changes in the Board of Management

Free cash flow improved to EUR 12.1 million

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.95 per share with an additional special dividend of EUR 0.10 per share

Forecast for 2024 includes slight growth in turnover and expected Group EBIT between EUR 10 million and EUR 12 million

Company strategy to focus on profitable long-term growth and cost efficiency, with investments in brand and internationalization efforts.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Leifheit is on 27.03.2024.

The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 15,475EUR and was up +1,48 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,07 % since publication.





