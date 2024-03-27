Basler AG confirmed its business figures for 2023, with sales at Euro 203.1 million, a 25% decrease from 2022, and incoming orders at Euro 166.9 million, a 33% decrease from the previous year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Euro -20.2 million, a significant drop from the Euro 28.3 million profit in 2022.

The supervisory board of Basler AG approved the management board's proposal to suspend the payment of a dividend for fiscal year 2023 due to the high loss and to protect liquidity.

The company's restructuring program launched in mid-2023 was successfully implemented, reducing the group's profit threshold to below €200 million in sales revenues in 2024.

For the fiscal year 2024, the management expects sales within a corridor of Euro 190 million to Euro 210 million and is targeting a pre-tax profit margin of between 0% and 5%.

In the medium term, the management aims to achieve sales of €300 million with a pre-tax return of at least 12% by 2027, assuming a recovery in the key vertical markets by 2025 and continued access to the Chinese market.

The price of Basler at the time of the news was 12,110EUR and was down -3,51 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,880EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,90 % since publication.





