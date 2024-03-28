Multitude Group's Annual Report 2023 shows EBIT increase of 44.8% to EUR 45.6 million and revenue up by 8.5% to EUR 230.5 million

Net profit for the group rose to EUR 16.4 million, with basic earnings per share at EUR 0.51

Loans to customers and debt investments increased by 20.8% to EUR 638.1 million, while impaired loan coverage ratio decreased to 16.6%

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share

The 2024 EBIT guidance is set at EUR 67.5 million, with a mid-term 2026 net profit growth target of EUR 30 million

The Group's total assets increased to EUR 990.9 million, a rise of 31.5% compared to 2022, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 85.0% to EUR 283.7 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Multitude is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 5,1750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,42 % since publication.





