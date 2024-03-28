Multitude Group's 2023 Annual Report: Poised for Significant Profit Growth in 2024 & Beyond
Multitude Group's 2023 Annual Report unveils an impressive financial performance, with a notable EBIT increase of 44.8% and an 8.5% rise in revenue.
- Multitude Group's Annual Report 2023 shows EBIT increase of 44.8% to EUR 45.6 million and revenue up by 8.5% to EUR 230.5 million
- Net profit for the group rose to EUR 16.4 million, with basic earnings per share at EUR 0.51
- Loans to customers and debt investments increased by 20.8% to EUR 638.1 million, while impaired loan coverage ratio decreased to 16.6%
- The company proposed a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share
- The 2024 EBIT guidance is set at EUR 67.5 million, with a mid-term 2026 net profit growth target of EUR 30 million
- The Group's total assets increased to EUR 990.9 million, a rise of 31.5% compared to 2022, with cash and cash equivalents rising by 85.0% to EUR 283.7 million.
