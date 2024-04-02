CYAN AG Reveals Preliminary 2023 Financials, Excluding Discontinued BSS/OSS Business
"Cyan AG, a leading tech firm, has unveiled its preliminary financial results for 2023, revealing intriguing insights into its operations and financial performance, under the leadership of CEO Thomas Kicker."
- cyan AG announces preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year - The discontinued BSS/OSS business is being accounted for in accordance with IFRS 5 - Operating revenue of EUR 8.6 million was generated under the old Group structure in 2023 - Group EBITDA with special effects amounted to EUR -9.7 million before the carve-out in accordance with IFRS 5 - Group EBITDA (adj. EBITDA) before the application of IFRS 5 amounts to EUR -8.4 million - Thomas Kicker is the CEO of cyan AG
The next important date, Investor Access Conference Paris, at CYAN is on 04.04.2024.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,5600EUR and was up +0,79 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2E4SV8
