Securing a Winning Position with AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS
With a rich legacy in delivering secure smart card and document management services across Europe, AUSTRIACARD is evolving through strategic growth and acquisitions, particularly in the realm of digital transformation technology.
- AUSTRIACARD has a long heritage in providing secure services for smart card provision and document management in Europe - The company has expanded its portfolio through organic growth and acquisitions, focusing on digital transformation technology and developing its own digital solutions - Strong growth is expected in the challenger bank market and adoption of digital solutions in the smart card market, driving revenue growth and margin expansion - Peer analysis is focused on companies providing digital transformation software and services, highlighting potential upside in financial and valuation terms - Using pro forma forecasts to FY26, a per share value of €10.0 is estimated, 57% above the current share price - Edison is an authorised and regulated investor-relations business that helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders, increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients.
The price of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS at the time of the news was 6,2800EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
day.
