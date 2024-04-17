    checkAd

     109  0 Kommentare Lalique Group Reveals Impressive 2023 Results: A Detailed Look

    In 2023, Lalique Group reported a promising financial performance, with a 5% rise in annual operating revenue to EUR 179.2 million. Despite the decision to withhold dividends for the year, the company remains financially robust and anticipates further growth in 2024.

    • Lalique Group generated annual operating revenue of EUR 179.2 million in 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year
    • EBIT for 2023 was EUR 7.0 million with an EBIT margin of 3.9%, and net Group profit was EUR 2.4 million
    • The Board of Directors will propose no dividend be distributed for the 2023 business year at the upcoming Annual General Meeting
    • Lalique Group expects a high single-digit percentage increase in revenues and a higher EBIT margin for 2024
    • The Group remains in sound financial health with a 2023 year-end equity ratio of 47.3%
    • Lalique Group CEO Nina Müller sees huge potential for the brand and aims to establish Lalique Group as a first-class address in the luxury goods market.



    Lesen Sie auch





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Lalique Group Reveals Impressive 2023 Results: A Detailed Look In 2023, Lalique Group reported a promising financial performance, with a 5% rise in annual operating revenue to EUR 179.2 million. Despite the decision to withhold dividends for the year, the company remains financially robust and anticipates …