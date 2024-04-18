Arbonia Sells Climate Division to Midea for a Whopping €760 Million
Arbonia AG is set to divest its Climate Division to Midea Electrics Netherlands B.V., a Midea Group subsidiary, in a €760 million deal. The move is part of a strategic shift to focus on its doors business.
- Arbonia AG has decided to sell its Climate Division to Midea Electrics Netherlands B.V., a company of Midea Group, for EUR 760 million.
- Up to CHF 400 million of the sales proceeds are to be returned to the shareholders after the transaction is completed.
- The net sale proceeds will be used to strengthen the doors business and to reduce net debt.
- The Climate Division develops and produces products and systems for sustainable heat and cold generation, heat and cold distribution, as well as for ventilation and air filtration.
- The transaction is subject to the required approvals by relevant regulators and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.
- Following the transaction, Arbonia will focus its strategy on its doors business, with the aim of becoming a European market leader for doors made of wood and glass.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Arbonia is on 20.08.2024.
ISIN:CH0110240600WKN:A1CUXD
