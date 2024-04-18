    checkAd

     569  0 Kommentare Arbonia Sells Climate Division to Midea for a Whopping €760 Million

    Arbonia AG is set to divest its Climate Division to Midea Electrics Netherlands B.V., a Midea Group subsidiary, in a €760 million deal. The move is part of a strategic shift to focus on its doors business.

    • Arbonia AG has decided to sell its Climate Division to Midea Electrics Netherlands B.V., a company of Midea Group, for EUR 760 million.
    • Up to CHF 400 million of the sales proceeds are to be returned to the shareholders after the transaction is completed.
    • The net sale proceeds will be used to strengthen the doors business and to reduce net debt.
    • The Climate Division develops and produces products and systems for sustainable heat and cold generation, heat and cold distribution, as well as for ventilation and air filtration.
    • The transaction is subject to the required approvals by relevant regulators and is expected to close in the second half of 2024.
    • Following the transaction, Arbonia will focus its strategy on its doors business, with the aim of becoming a European market leader for doors made of wood and glass.

