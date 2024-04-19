    checkAd

     105  0 Kommentare DATA MODUL AG O.N. Q1 2024 Earnings: Sales and Profits Dip Compared to Previous Year

    In Q1 2024, DATA MODUL AG saw a downturn in both sales and earnings, largely due to an ongoing tense market situation. The group's EBIT and sales both experienced significant reductions compared to Q1 2023.

    • DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales and earnings in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year
    • The main reason for the decline is attributed to the continuously strained overall market situation
    • The group EBIT in Q1 2024 was EUR 4.1 million, a reduction of approximately 15% compared to the same period in the previous year (EUR 4.8 million)
    • Group sales declined by approximately 12% to EUR 63.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to EUR 72.4 million in Q1 2023
    • Bookings reduced by approximately 41% to EUR 50.3 million compared to EUR 84.7 million for the same period in the previous year
    • The definitive results for Q1 2024 will be published on May 8, 2024.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 35,40EUR and was down -2,48 % compared with the previous day.


    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
