DATA MODUL AG O.N. Q1 2024 Earnings: Sales and Profits Dip Compared to Previous Year
In Q1 2024, DATA MODUL AG saw a downturn in both sales and earnings, largely due to an ongoing tense market situation. The group's EBIT and sales both experienced significant reductions compared to Q1 2023.
- DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales and earnings in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year
- The main reason for the decline is attributed to the continuously strained overall market situation
- The group EBIT in Q1 2024 was EUR 4.1 million, a reduction of approximately 15% compared to the same period in the previous year (EUR 4.8 million)
- Group sales declined by approximately 12% to EUR 63.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to EUR 72.4 million in Q1 2023
- Bookings reduced by approximately 41% to EUR 50.3 million compared to EUR 84.7 million for the same period in the previous year
- The definitive results for Q1 2024 will be published on May 8, 2024.
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 35,40EUR and was down -2,48 % compared with the previous
day.
0,00 %
-2,19 %
-7,03 %
-17,36 %
-40,75 %
-20,31 %
-48,86 %
+85,93 %
+46.263,64 %
ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
