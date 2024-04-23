Creditshelf AG has concluded a conditional purchase agreement with Teylor AG for the sale of its business operations and most of its material assets.

The sale is part of the protective shield proceedings under the German Insolvency Code.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to satisfy Creditshelf AG's creditors.

It is expected that creditors will receive a significant share of their claims following the successful completion of the transaction.

The deadline for the annual financial report on April 30, 2024, remains challenging due to the insolvency proceedings and the asset sale.

Creditshelf AG is a digital corporate financier that arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at creditshelf is on 30.04.2024.

The price of creditshelf at the time of the news was 0,5000EUR and was down -35,48 % compared with the previous day.





