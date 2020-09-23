DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): IPO/Miscellaneous Knaus Tabbert AG: Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share 23-Sep-2020 / 00:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Final issue price for shares in Knaus Tabbert AG set at EUR 58.00 per share

22-Sep-2020 / 23:40 CEST

Jandelsbrunn, September 22, 2020 - The issue price for the shares of Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company") has been set at EUR 58.00 per share. This price was decided by the shareholders, the management, and the banks today. In total, 4,000,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value, including 350,000 primary shares, are being placed with investors, including the over-allotment Shares. Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume is approximately EUR 232 million, representing a total market capitalization of Knaus Tabbert of EUR 602 million, based on the issue price. The Company expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 20.3 million.

Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the selling shareholders will continue to hold 61.5% of the shares in the company, and the expected free float will amount to 38.5%.

The first day of trading of Knaus Tabbert shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (Prime Standard) is planned for September 23, 2020. Settlement and closing of the offering are planned for September 25, 2020.

Contact:

Ursula Hoffmann

Tel.: +49 (0) 8583 21- 9600

E-Mail: ir@knaustabbert.de