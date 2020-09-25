

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.09.2020 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. First name: Peter L.H. Last name(s): Schwenkow

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900KBQWH91N5V5D11

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument Description: Corporate Bond, ISIN DE000A2NBF25

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 790.00 EUR 3160.00 EUR 790.00 EUR 6320.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 790.0000 EUR 9480.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

