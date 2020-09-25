 

Welcome to the Family Mafia: Definitive Edition Now Available Worldwide

2K and its Hangar 13 development studio today launched Mafia: Definitive Edition, a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia. The remake, which includes an updated script, additional cutscenes, all-new gameplay sequences and features, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements, is now available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for $39.99**. To view the official Mafia: Definitive Edition launch trailer, please click here.

2K and its Hangar 13 development studio today launched Mafia: Definitive Edition, a comprehensive, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia (Photo: Business Wire)

“The developers at Hangar 13 are, without question, among the most talented storytellers in our industry,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “Collectively having the opportunity to introduce a new generation of players to this acclaimed classic nearly 20 years after its original release is such a privilege. We’re thrilled for both newcomers and returning fans to experience this thoughtful and extensive update to Tommy Angelo’s journey.”

The release of Mafia: Definitive Edition completes the full Mafia: Trilogy, a collection featuring the only interactive entertainment series that lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. To view a brand new trailer for Mafia: Trilogy, please click here.

Combined, the critically acclaimed Mafia crime dramas have sold-in more than 18.9 million units worldwide. Now, for the first time on current-generation consoles, players can experience all three entries of the revered action-adventure series together in one definitive organized crime saga. Mafia: Trilogy includes:

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favorite;
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

All three games are now available within Mafia: Trilogy, which can be purchased for $59.99**. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition feature all original bonus add-on content, plus completely remastered 4K compatible visuals for Mafia II. Mafia: Definitive Edition is available both digitally and on disc. The Mafia: Trilogy physical edition also released today in select EMEA and Asia regions.

