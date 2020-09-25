 

Cubic Introduces New Ventra Mobile App for Chicagoland Travelers

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division in partnership with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra Rail (Metra) and Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) have launched the new Ventra mobile app to serve the greater Chicagoland area. The new and improved Ventra app was designed to meet the evolving needs of regional transit riders, featuring a simplified user interface; integrated trip planner; improved access to Metra mobile tickets; and updated transit account management.

The initial release of the new Ventra app includes features such as a new home screen, allowing travelers to view their Ventra Card balances, available Metra mobile tickets, transit times for favorite stops, nearby transit and more. Door-to-door trip planning gives travelers the ability to plan their journeys aboard CTA, Metra and Pace, including the option to save common destinations to the app's home screen. Additionally, app users can see nearby Divvy Bike station availability. If they also have the Divvy app on their mobile phone, users can skip straight to getting a QR code to undock a bike.

“We are always innovating to meet the mobility needs of our customers and the cities we serve,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “Chicagoland area travelers were top-of-mind for us as we worked closely with the CTA, Metra and Pace on the roll out of the new Ventra app to simplify journeys, offer personalized user experiences, and allow travelers to continue riding with confidence.”

“Since its launch, the Ventra app has become a valuable tool for Chicago-area transit riders,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “By incorporating feedback and experiences from our customers, we’ve re-envisioned the app to be even more convenient and flexible for CTA, Metra and Pace customers.”

In addition to the updated features of the new app, users can still easily manage their Ventra account, buy mobile tickets to ride Metra trains and receive notifications for account balance and upcoming expirations of passes or tickets. The app will also provide real-time arrival information for CTA, Metra and Pace all in the palm of one’s hand.

The new Ventra app is now available on iOS and Android devices, users can download the app through the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information please visit www.ventrachicago.com/app.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

