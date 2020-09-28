The first contract won is for the operation and maintenance services of a municipality in Florida, for a period of three (3) years. A total of 20 employees will be added to operate this infrastructure. This contract will start on October 1 st , 2020 and consist of water distribution, sewers and storm water collection, and natural gas operation. Over the years, the Corporation has delivered more than 15 membrane filtration projects to this State, but this is the very first O&M contract.

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Utility Partners, LLC (“UP”), its business line dedicated to operation and maintenance services (“O&M”) in North America, has recently been awarded a new O&M contract and renewed an existing project. These contracts, with a total value of $5.1 M, bring the O&M backlog to $84.9 M.

“We are very proud to have been awarded this major contract in Florida. In addition to entering a new territory, we will also be able to take advantage of cross-selling opportunities and synergies with the projects carried out in this State, by H 2 O Innovation, over the past few years”, stated Bill Douglass, Vice President of the Operation and Maintenance Business Pillar of H 2 O Innovation.

Finally, Utility Partners also renewed an existing O&M contract in New York State for an additional year. This wastewater treatment project was designed and commissioned in 2018 by H 2 O Innovation.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 435 employees for the operation of more than 200 utilities in two (2) Canadian provinces and twelve (12) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.utilitypartnersllc.com.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

