Intention to Fundraise
Graham Venables
Octopus Titan VCT plc
28 September 2020
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of a further £40 million. The Company is targeting a launch at the end of October, subject to Board approval. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.
For further information please contact:
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
