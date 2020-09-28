 

DGAP-Adhoc EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year

EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year

EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year

Lohne, 28 September 2020 - EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8, WKN: A0MVLS) now expects to be able to further increase the consolidated total output and earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal 2020 compared to the previous year. In the 2019 financial year, a total output of € 203 million and an EBT of € 10.3 million had been achieved.

Based on the revised forecast of July 7, 2020, the Executive Board had so far expected a moderate increase in total output and an EBT of at least € 12.5 million. On the basis of the forecast approved today, the Executive Board now expects an EBT of € 17-19 million in the 2020 financial year with an increasing total output.

Wertpapier


