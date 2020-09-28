DGAP-Adhoc EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Forecast
EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year
Based on the revised forecast of July 7, 2020, the Executive Board had so far expected a moderate increase in total output and an EBT of at least € 12.5 million. On the basis of the forecast approved today, the Executive Board now expects an EBT of € 17-19 million in the 2020 financial year with an increasing total output.
