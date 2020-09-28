EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year Lohne, 28 September 2020 - EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8, WKN: A0MVLS) now expects to be able to further increase the consolidated total output and earnings before taxes (EBT) in fiscal 2020 compared to the previous year. In the 2019 financial year, a total output of € 203 million and an EBT of € 10.3 million had been achieved.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Forecast EnviTec Biogas AG: Further increase in earnings expected for the 2020 financial year 28-Sep-2020 / 17:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on the revised forecast of July 7, 2020, the Executive Board had so far expected a moderate increase in total output and an EBT of at least € 12.5 million. On the basis of the forecast approved today, the Executive Board now expects an EBT of € 17-19 million in the 2020 financial year with an increasing total output.

Contact us:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

Email: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

28-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: EnviTec Biogas AG Industriering 10a 49393 Lohne Germany Phone: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0 Fax: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103 E-mail: info@envitec-biogas.de Internet: www.envitec-biogas.de ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8 WKN: A0MVLS Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1137444

End of Announcement DGAP News Service