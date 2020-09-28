BetAmerica Launches Retail Sportsbook in Michigan at Island Resort & Casino

The BetAmerica Sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino features 14 self-service betting terminals and 2 betting windows offering wagering opportunities on sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and golf. Located 2 hours north of Green Bay, Wisconsin, the BetAmerica Sportsbook features 25 large-screen televisions and boasts the largest high definition video wall in the Upper Peninsula.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the grand opening of its BetAmerica Sportsbook at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan. BetAmerica, the Company’s sports betting and iGaming platform, partnered with Hannahville Indian Community to open the retail sportsbook in the Michigan market on Friday, September 25. BetAmerica plans to launch its online sportsbook and iGaming platform throughout the state of Michigan in the near future, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are excited that guests of the Island Resort & Casino will be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art sports wagering experience,” said Bill Mudd, COO of CDI. “Sports fans in Michigan will be able to access the best in sports betting, including live in-play betting as well as engaging and unique promotions at our BetAmerica Sportsbook.”

“We are thrilled to partner with BetAmerica to open the first sportsbook in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula,” said Kenneth Mesigaud, Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Chairperson for the Island Resort & Casino. “The BetAmerica Sportsbook is a fantastic addition to our gaming options and combined with our other entertainment opportunities — including two 18-hole championship golf courses — it provides another great reason for people to visit.”

BetAmerica Sportsbooks are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi. Additional information can be found at www.betame r ica.com .

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We also own and operate two pari-mutual gaming entertainment venues, Derby City Gaming and Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel, in Kentucky. Our online wagering business owns and operates TwinSpires.com, the largest and most profitable online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., and BetAmerica, an online sports betting and iGaming platform in the U.S. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .