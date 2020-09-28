 

BetAmerica Launches Retail Sportsbook in Michigan at Island Resort & Casino

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 18:12  |  66   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the grand opening of its BetAmerica Sportsbook at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan. BetAmerica, the Company’s sports betting and iGaming platform, partnered with Hannahville Indian Community to open the retail sportsbook in the Michigan market on Friday, September 25. BetAmerica plans to launch its online sportsbook and iGaming platform throughout the state of Michigan in the near future, subject to regulatory approvals.

The BetAmerica Sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino features 14 self-service betting terminals and 2 betting windows offering wagering opportunities on sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and golf. Located 2 hours north of Green Bay, Wisconsin, the BetAmerica Sportsbook features 25 large-screen televisions and boasts the largest high definition video wall in the Upper Peninsula.

“We are excited that guests of the Island Resort & Casino will be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art sports wagering experience,” said Bill Mudd, COO of CDI. “Sports fans in Michigan will be able to access the best in sports betting, including live in-play betting as well as engaging and unique promotions at our BetAmerica Sportsbook.”

“We are thrilled to partner with BetAmerica to open the first sportsbook in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula,” said Kenneth Mesigaud, Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Chairperson for the Island Resort & Casino. “The BetAmerica Sportsbook is a fantastic addition to our gaming options and combined with our other entertainment opportunities — including two 18-hole championship golf courses — it provides another great reason for people to visit.”

BetAmerica Sportsbooks are currently available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi. Additional information can be found at www.betamerica.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We also own and operate two pari-mutual gaming entertainment venues, Derby City Gaming and Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel, in Kentucky. Our online wagering business owns and operates TwinSpires.com, the largest and most profitable online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., and BetAmerica, an online sports betting and iGaming platform in the U.S. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Churchill Downs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GENFIT and LabCorp Sign Exclusive Agreement to Commercialize a Novel Diagnostic Test for Liver ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company receives an order of Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
ArcelorMittal unlocks value through separation of integrated US assets and repositions its ...
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Roche presents new 2-year data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in infants with Type 1 spinal muscular ...
Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
Amendment to Financial Covenants
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
First Majestic Announces Filing of Early Warning Report for Acquisition of Shares of Silver Dollar ...
Santhera kündigt Publikation klinischer Langzeitdaten mit Vamorolone bei Patienten mit ...
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:12 Uhr
BetAmerica Launches Retail Sportsbook in Colorado at Bronco Billy’s Casino
24.09.20
Churchill Downs Incorporated Statement on Kentucky Supreme Court Ruling Regarding the Exacta System Used in Historical Horse Racing Machines
16.09.20
Churchill Downs Incorporated to Open Gaming Operations, Restaurants, Grandstand and Event Center at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel on September 18th
06.09.20
Authentic Claims the Garland of Roses in a Historic 146th Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve
05.09.20
146th Running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks Sets Record as Fastest in History as Shedaresthedevil Claims the Lillies
03.09.20
Derby City Gaming Opens New Outdoor Gaming Patio
31.08.20
Churchill Downs Incorporated to Reopen Calder Casino in Florida